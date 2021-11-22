Bhuvneshwar Kumar has got his swing back, says Sanjay Bangar

Former batting coach of the Indian team, Sanjay Bangar dissected Team India’s run in the recently-concluded T20 series against New Zealand and also talked about the key performances. While talking on the Star Sports show Follow The Blues, he said, “They have been very professional, they have been put under the pump a bit by the New Zealand openers but the way Indian spinners have responded in the middle overs has been fantastic”.

While backing the Indian openers and spinners, he said, “Ashwin and Axar Patel both bowling well in tandem has really worked well for the Indian team in the middle overs. When they were chasing, I felt that the form that both the openers has been clinical for the Indian team performances in the series so far.”

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin were phenomenal in the recent series against the Kiwis with Axar Patel taking 4 wickets with an average of 16.5. Ashwin also kept troubling the Blackcaps’ batters and provided crucial breakthroughs in the middle.

Asked about Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s prowess, the former batting coach said, “Can’t take anything away from somebody like Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Whenever he’s played and he’s bowled with that new ball, he’s got his swing back. The wicket that he took in the first match of Daryl Mitchell was a dream and it augers really well for the Indian team because he’s somebody who can give you those initial breakthroughs in the first six overs inside the powerplay and that sets any opposition on the back foot”.

Harshal Patel made his international debut and scalped four wickets in two games. In light of that, Sanjay Bangar said, “How Harshal Patel took his chance in his debut match was really impressive because he’s someone who’s been known to rely a lot on his slow ball variations and in the matches there were a lot of dew. Despite that, he overcame the challenge and bowled really well with a wet ball and still used his variations, with cutters and slow bouncers. I felt that was a big plus for the Indian team as well.”

The Indian team whitewashed the Blackcaps in the three-match T20I series with Rohit Sharma winning his first series as the new skipper of the Indian team. India will be locking horns against New Zealand in a 2-match test series beginning from November 25.