‘Not thinking too much about future’: Bhuvneshwar Kumar on ODI ambitions

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India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who returned to the national team after a 4-year absence in the ongoing T20I series vs New Zealand, said that he wasn’t thinking too far ahead in his international career when he was asked about a return to ODIs.
“It is great to be playing for India again, but I am not thinking too much about the future. I will continue to play domestic cricket, whether it is Mushtaq Ali or Vijay Hazare. I did not chase this (playing for India again), though it was always the dream. Credit goes to my performances in the IPL over the past two years,” he said after the 3rd T20I match vs New Zealand.
Since his return, Bhuvneshwar hasn’t exactly set the stage on fire, with the veteran claiming just one wicket in the three T20I matches vs New Zealand. Bhuvneshwar’s other numbers haven’t been great either, with the speedster conceding 49, 50 and 40 runs in the three matches respectively.
Even as modern T20 cricket is increasingly becoming batter-friendly, the veteran believes that “good bowlers” still find a way to control the game.
“This is a debatable question. We say that the conditions favour the batters nowadays and all that, but I still believe that a bowler can control the game. The reason is that we feed the ball to the batter.
“I know that the margin of error is very low, which we generally talk about. But still, a bowler can land the ball wherever he wants to. I strongly believe that a bowler can control the game,” said Bhuvneshwar.
“There are small boundaries. Everything is given to the batters. But still, a bowler is the one who feeds the ball to the batter. Then it’s up to the batter what he wants to play, whether he wants to play according to the ball or not. But still, if you look at the good bowlers, they are still doing well. They are consistent. Even if the game is not equal, the bowler adapts quickly. We’ve seen it in IPL; we’ve seen it here as well,” he added.