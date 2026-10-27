‘Not thinking too much about future’: Bhuvneshwar Kumar on ODI ambitions

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who returned to the national team after a 4-year absence in the ongoing T20I series vs New Zealand, said that he wasn’t thinking too far ahead in his international career when he was asked about a return to ODIs.

“It is great to be playing for India again, but I am not thinking too much about the future. I will continue to play domestic cricket, whether it is Mushtaq Ali or Vijay Hazare. I did not chase this (playing for India again), though it was always the dream. Credit goes to my performances in the IPL over the past two years,” he said after the 3rd T20I match vs New Zealand.