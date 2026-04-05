RCB vs CSK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes first pacer to take 200 IPL wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrate the wicket of Ayush Mhatre of Chennai Super Kings during Match 11 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India, on April 5, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first pacer to take 200 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He pulled off the feat when he snapped up Chennai Super Kings’ Ayush Mhatre on Sunday for just 1. He is also the second bowler to get to the 200-wicket mark after Punjab Kings’ Yuzvendra Chahal.

Bhuvneshwar made his IPL debut in 2011 with his best season being 2017 when he grabbed 26 scalps. In this season, he has taken 2 wickets thus far. In his IPL career, Kumar has plied his trade for RCB, Pune Warriors as well as Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He remains the only bowler to win consecutive Purple Caps, taking 23 wickets in 2016 and 26 in 2017. He also snapped up 17 wickets last season to help RCB win their historic 2025 title run.