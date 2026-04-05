RCB vs CSK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes first pacer to take 200 IPL wickets

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first pacer to take 200 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He pulled off the feat when he snapped up Chennai Super Kings’ Ayush Mhatre on Sunday for just 1. He is also the second bowler to get to the 200-wicket mark after Punjab Kings’ Yuzvendra Chahal.
Bhuvneshwar made his IPL debut in 2011 with his best season being 2017 when he grabbed 26 scalps. In this season, he has taken 2 wickets thus far. In his IPL career, Kumar has plied his trade for RCB, Pune Warriors as well as Sunrisers Hyderabad.
He remains the only bowler to win consecutive Purple Caps, taking 23 wickets in 2016 and 26 in 2017. He also snapped up 17 wickets last season to help RCB win their historic 2025 title run.
The master of swing enters the 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ club! ✨
🎥 Catch the moment Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the 2️⃣nd bowler to reach the milestone 👏
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/PkhPvxcU44#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RCBvCSK | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/gej4GBEDWI
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 5, 2026
Kumar made his India Test debut in 2013 and his ODI debut in 2012 while he got his first T20I cap was also in 2012. But he hasn’t played for India since 2022 with his last ODI coming against South Africa in January of 2022 and his last T20I was vs New Zealand in November of the same year. His last Test match was also in 2022 against South Africa.
Devdutt Padikkal and Tim David hit a strong fifties as Royal Challengers Bengaluru rode on a superlative top-order show to post the highest total of this IPL season, a mammoth 250 for 3 against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.
Sent in to bat, Padikkal slammed a 29-ball 50, while opener Philip Salt made a 30-ball 46 to provide the platform.
Skipper Rajat Patidar (48 off 19 balls) and Tim David (70 off 25 balls) then hit some lusty blows, smashing 99 runs in 36 balls to take RCB to a mammoth total.
For CSK, Shivam Dube (1/30), Anshul Kamboj (1/52) and Jamie Overton (1/42) were among wickets. Earlier, Chennai Super Kings skipper Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both sides are unchanged..
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