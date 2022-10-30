‘Those two wickets got us into the match’: Bhuvneshwar Kumar credits Arshdeep Singh after India-South Africa match

Despite a five-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was all praise for Arshdeep Singh for his bowling figures of 2/25 in Perth for the Super 12 fixture.

“It was really a good spell,” Bhuvneshwar said in the post-match press conference. “Those two wickets got us into the match. Because of his wickets. The way he has bowled so far in the tournament has been really good from the team’s point of view.”

Defending 134, against the Proteas, India got off to spectacular start after Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets in his first over. The left-armer took his tally at this T20 World Cup to 7 scalps in three games.

The 23-year-old dismissed Quinton de Kock with an outswinger to the left hander, who was caught at the first slip by KL Rahul. He followed it up with a leg before wicket dismissal of the in-form Rilee Rossouw for a duck.

On dropped catches and missed run outs

At the end of the powerplay, South Africa were three down at the score of 24, with Mohammed Shami picking Temba Bavuma in the sixth over. It is from here that David Miller (50 off 46 deliveries) and Aiden Markram (52 off 41 deliveries) added 76 runs for the fourth wicket, a partnership that eventually guided the Proteas to a win in Perth. The duo however, benefitted from India’s poor outing in the field.

Markram was dropped in the deep by Virat Kohli and survived a run out. Miller also managed to continue after a missed run out opportunity at the striker’s end.

If we had taken those catches, things would’ve been different,” Bhuvneshwar said post-match. The 32-year-old however refused to associate a particular moment as the reason behind India’s defeat.

On Karthik’s injury

Later during South Africa’s innings, Dinesh Karthik was seen leaving the field and Rishabh Pant coming on as the substitute wicketkeeper.

Talking about the 37-year-old in the post match presser, Karthik said, “I know he had some back issue. Obviously, the physio will give a report and we will have more clarity after that.”

India next face Bangladesh on Wednesday, November 2 at the Adelaide Oval.