Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar turns match with stunning catch

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was responsible for decisively turning the 2nd ODI against West Indies in India’s favour in Trinidad on Sunday because of how he executed the 35th over of the Windies innings. West Indies eventually lost the match by 59 runs (DLS method).

Despite losing regular wickets, West Indies were well within sight of the target set by India when Bhuvneshwar was brought back into the attack in the 35th over. West Indies needed 91 runs 12 overs at that stage, with Roston Chase and Nicholas Pooran in the middle. Both men were to be sent back to the pavilion in the next over.

Pooran holed out first, miscuing a shot to Virat Kohli at mid-wicket. Three balls later, Chase was on the wrong end of what was probably the most spectacular moment of the match.

Chase got a leading edge on the ball in an attempt to work the ball to the leg side. Bhuvneshwar, still in his follow-through, leapt acrobatically to his left and stretched out his hand. The ball miraculously found its way into his left palm.

BhuvI! Flipped the game in 5 minutes. It’s very far to the bowler’s left, but he’s managed to steady himself & go full stretch one-handed. He’s held on. Back up quickly with a sheepish grin.Superb. O Bhuvi You’re AWESOME!Catch of the match

👏👏👏#INDVWI #WIVIND #INDVSWI #WIVSIND pic.twitter.com/tuame9UTxi — BlueCap 🇮🇳 (@IndianzCricket) August 11, 2019

Suddenly, West Indies had lost two of their set batsmen, and were left staring at an imposing target. Carlos Brathwaite succumbed to pressure in the very next over and Bhuvneshwar took his fourth wicket in the 37th over as the home team committed hara-kiri to eventually fall short by 59 runs.