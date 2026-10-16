Bhuvneshwar will have big impact in comeback series, says New Zealand legend

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is slated to make his India comeback after four years next week when the T20I side will travel to New Zealand for five matches, starting October 22. In a remarkable circle of sorts, the 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar returns to the India dressing room in the same country where he last played for the country in November 2022.

The Uttar Pradesh seamer is making a comeback at a time India’s pacers have struggled for consistency in the ongoing five-match series against the West Indies. New Zealand fast-bowling legend Tim Southee feels that India will be bolstered by Bhuvneshwar, whom he believes will make a big impact against the Black Caps.

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“You look at a lot of bowlers around the world at the moment (and they) have a lot of pace and a lot of X factor about them, but something Bhuvi brings is control to an innings, the way he can start and use the new ball, and close out an innings, and the experience – for him to be in and around the Indian set-up – will help the next generation of Indian bowlers as well,” Southee said in a media interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network.

Southee said the pitches in New Zealand will favour the bowlers a lot more around this time of the year.

“As a bowler, you’d like to think at this time of year (spring), there could potentially be a little bit of assistance in the wickets, but the curators will try to produce a good wicket as much as they can for white-ball cricket. The one thing here in New Zealand you do get is bounce, which you don’t always get in India. So I think that’s one thing that subcontinent teams struggle with when they come to New Zealand. I think they’d leave the bounce and try and keep some pace in the wickets as well,” the former Kiwi captain said.

Bhuvneshwar has been the toast of the fast bowlers’ club across the previous two IPL editions, leading the wicket-taking charts with 45 scalps. He also remains the highest wicket-taker among all Indian pacers in the T20 format.

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“He would be thrilled to have another opportunity for India, one he probably didn’t think was going to happen, but I think on the back of his performances in the IPL, he’s certainly deserved another opportunity. He’s one that certainly knows his game probably better than he ever has, and I think with the time away from the Indian team this opportunity which he probably didn’t think was going to come. I’d imagine that mentally, he will be in a pretty good place,” Southee added.