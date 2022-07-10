Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes the first to bowl 500 dots in T20I history

India’s serial swingster, Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Saturday put up a player of the match spell to inspire India to a 49 run win against England in the 2nd T20I at Edgbaston and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series. The 32-year old also smashed past a big T20I record during the same, becoming the first bowler in its history to bowl 500 dot balls.

The Indian has a comprehensive lead in the dot balls tally in T20Is with Samuel Badree (383), Tim Southee (368) and Mitchell Starc (354) below him.

Bhuvneshwar was at it from the beginning in the second T2oI as he dismissed both England openers, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler in his first and second over respectively. It was for the second consecutive match that the swing bowler got the better of England’s new white ball captain, putting the hosts under pressure right from the beginning. He ended with bowling figures of 4-1-15-3, bagging Richard Gleeson’s wicket towards the end as well.

Even though the movement the new ball bowler has produced for India has been a big talking point for everyone, Bhuvneshwar said he wasn’t able to decipher why that was happening.

“Honestly I don’t know that (why the ball is swinging),” Bhuvneshwar said after the second T20I against England.

“Because I’ve been here quite a few times and it didn’t swing in the last few series I’ve played here.

“So yes, even I was very surprised that the white ball is swinging and swinging for a long period of time, especially in the T20 format. And that there’s more bounce in the wicket as well. So yes, when the ball swings you enjoy more.