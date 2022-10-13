‘With his pace, if the ball is not swinging, he will probably struggle there’: Wasim Akram on Bhuvneshwar Kumar at T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram feels Bhuvneshwar Kumar is likely to struggle in Australia in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

In a recent interview with Khaleej Times, Akram said, “He (Bhuvneshwar) is good with the new ball, but with his pace, if the ball is not swinging, he will probably struggle there. But he is a very good bowler no doubt, swings both ways, has the yorker. But you need pace in Australia.”

Since the last T20 World Cup, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been India’s leading wicket taker in T20Is with 35 scalps in 26 innings. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will have added responsibility with the ball in the world tournament.

Akram also named pace sensation Umran Malik as the pacer the men in blue should play more often.

“You see that guy from Kashmir, Umran Malik, he is quick. India need to stick with him because he has got pace. If I was in the Indian think-tank, I would have picked him in the squad all the time,” he said.

When asked about India’s key player at the World Cup, Akram named in form batter Suryakumar Yadav as India’s trump card, further sharing his personal insights of the batter from his time at the Kolkata Knight Riders.

“He is a very dangerous player, he is a 360 player. I saw him first time when he joined the Kolkata Knight Riders. I spent two years with him. I was amazed that the KKR let him go. He was young, he was 19 or 20 then, imagine, he would have been the (KKR) captain by now ,” the 56-year-old recalled.

“I think he is the future as far as the T20 format is concerned. He is a treat to watch, one of my favourite players in the format no doubt.”

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday, October 23 against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.