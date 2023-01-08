‘Maza aagya…bhauuuu, bahot saara pyaar’: Suryakumar Yadav reacts to Virat Kohli’s Instagram story of him after a third T20I hundred

The cricket town went gaga over Suryakumar Yadav scoring his third T20I ton against Sri Lanka in the third T20I on Saturday. One of them was the former India captain Virat Kohli, who took to his Instagram to post a story of Surya celebrating reaching the three figure mark.

In a recent BCCI video, the 32-year-old can be seen walking back to the dressing room and reacting first hand on watching Kohli’s story of him. “Oh waah waah…..kisne daala hai ye story! Maza aagya. (Wow, look who’s posted this!) Class,” Surya goes as he scrolls through his phone to find Kohli’s mention of him in the DMs.

The middle order batter then types in a reply to India’s top scorer at the 2022 T20 World Cup, “Bhauuu, bahot saara pyaar (Brother, lots of love). See you soon.”

Raw emotions 🎦 A Suryakumar fandom frenzy 👏🏻 A special reply to an Instagram story 😉 Unparalleled love for SKY from his fans as he signs off from Rajkot 🤗#TeamIndia | #INDvSL | @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/wYuRKMNv1L — BCCI (@BCCI) January 8, 2023

Kohli wasn’t the only one who heaped praise of Surya’s latest T20 special. India head coach Rahul Dravid said in a conversation with the batter of the night, “The form that you have been in – every time I think I have not seen a better T20 inning, you show us something even better.”

Indian skipper Hardik Pandya said in the post-match presentation, “I think he has been surprising everyone every innings that he is batting. He is just telling us that batting is so easy. If I were bowling to him, I’d be disheartened on seeing his batting, with the shot he plays. He has played blinders after blinders.”

Pandya wasn’t the only Indian bowler glad to be on the same team as the Mumbai batter. “I am happy to be on his team,” said Yuzvendra Chahal. “What Surya does in nets, you see that in the match. We try and send the best bowlers to him in the nets.”

Surya’s 51-ball-112 helped India beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs and seal the three-match series 2-1. The player of the match would later receive a grand welcome back at the team hotel with the pyrotechnics on at either side as he walked into the hotel.