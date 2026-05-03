‘Don’t think the price tag has got to do anything with it’: Bharat Arun on Rishabh Pant’s form

Rishabh Pant of Lucknow Super Giants during Match 32 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India, on April 22, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Every time Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant dons his team’s jersey, there’s always chatter about his hefty price tag of Rs 27 crore for which he was bought in the last mega auction. The noise have started once again with Pant not in the best of forms this season, having scored just 189 runs at a strike rate of 126.84 with one half-century with LSG languishing at the bottom of the points table with 2 wins from 8 matches.

However, LSG bowling coach Bharat Arun said that the price tag had nothing to do with Pant’s form. “I don’t think the price tag has got to do anything with it. It’s just a question of, if you really look at his batting throughout and if you look at the second game that we played, he took us through the (finish) line. I wouldn’t be too concerned about his form. It’s just a question of (him being) one innings away from getting back his form,” Arun said one day ahead of LSG’s match vs MI.