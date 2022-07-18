Bharat Army reshares an old Rishabh Pant chant video after his maiden ton

The 3rd ODI between England and India will forever be etched in the mind of Rishabh Pant after he scored his maiden ODI ton in Manchester.

The left-hander, who scored an unbeaten 125, smashed five back to back boundaries in the 42nd over of the match, bowled by David Willey and finished the match off with another four in the next over. India ended up winning the match by 5 wickets and sealed the series 2-1.

Bharat Army, who call themselves “Team India’s No.1 Global Supporter Group” shared an old video from 2019 of Pant ripping apart Australia with an unbeaten 159 in the Sydney Test while a chant was going on for the Indian batter.

“I just don’t think you understand. He’ll hit you for a six, he’ll babysit your kids. We’ve got Rishabh Pant,” went the lyrics.

The chant brought into reference the sledging between Tim Paine and Pant during the third Test of the series at MCG. Then, Paine suggested the Indian wicketkeeper extend his visit to Australia and play for the Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL while taking over as the babysitter for his kids. Later, Paine’s wife Bonnie posted a story on Instagram with Pant and their kids, in which she referred to Pant as the “best babysitter”.

In response, Pant went a step further when he referred to Paine as the ‘temporary captain’. When the Aussie skipper had arrived at the crease on Day 4 of the third Test, Pant welcomed him by saying: “We have got a special guest here. Have you heard the word ‘temporary captain’ ever? You [Jadeja] don’t need anything to get him out. Come on, lads. He loves to talk, that’s the only thing he can do. Only talking-talking.”