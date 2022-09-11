scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Watch: Bhanuka Rajapaksa survives after Shadab Khan and Asif Ali have head-on collision leading to a dropped catch

In the first incident, Shadab Khan dropped a dolly and in the second, Asif Ali and Shadab collided with each other in a comedy of errors which led to the ball going over the boundary for a six.

The two fielders in the deep went for the same ball but Shadab collided with Ali who eventually parries it over the fence as Sri Lanka added six runs more to their tally. Shadab went down on the floor after the coming together while the physio checked him for any sort of concussion. (Twitter)

Pakistan fielders had a day to forget on Sunday against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final when they dropped some relatively easy chances, leading to Sri Lanka getting to 170/6 in 20 overs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa who was the main man behind rebuilding Sri Lanka’s innings after they had lost 5 wickets before even getting to 100, was dropped twice.

In the first incident, Shadab Khan dropped a dolly and in the second, Asif Ali and Shadab collided with each other in a comedy of errors which led to the ball going over the boundary for a six.

In the 19th over, Mohammad Hasnain bowled an an off-cutter and Rajapaksa swung it towards deep mid-wicket. The two fielders in the deep went for the same ball but Shadab collided with Ali who eventually parries it over the fence as Sri Lanka added six runs more to their tally. Shadab went down on the floor after the coming together while the physio checked him for any sort of concussion. Khan would then go to the sidelines and sit out the final over of the first innings.

In the match, Pakistan pacers started with a bang before Rajapaksa’s brilliant 71 not out took Sri Lanka to a challenging 170 for 6. It was a good toss to win for Babar Azam until Rajapaksa’s calculated assault at the death saw 50 runs being scored off last 4 overs.

Young Naseem Shah (1/40 in 4 overs) and the uber cool Haris Rauf (3/29 in 4 overs) bowled with a lot of pace and fire extracting movement off the track as they broke the backbone of the Lankan batting within the Powerplay overs before Rajapaksa scored one of his finest fifties considering the situation that his team was in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Five reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade f...Premium
Five reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade f...
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...

However, Rajapaksa (71 of 45 balls) and Wanindu Hasaranga (36 off 21 balls) added 58 quick runs after Sri Lanka were left gasping for breath at 58 for 5. Rajapaksa, especially, with his all-round strokeplay gave the Sri Lankan total lot of respectability. He hit six fours and three sixes and the flick off Naseem for a maximum was a treat for the eyes.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 09:56:39 pm
Next Story

On 9/11 anniversary, Biden recalls American unity, vows vigilance

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless
Opinion

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested
Noida again

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857
Express Research

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857

Premium
Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?
Express Explained

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks
Opinion

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'
Interview

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies
ICYMI

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virat Kohli
Asia Cup: Virat Kohli gets his 71st international century against Afghanistan
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 11: Latest News