‘Bhai ye toh apna ladka hai, dhyaan rkhna’: What PM Narendra Modi said to MS Dhoni when he first introduced him to Ravindra Jadeja

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja revealed the first conversation he had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the first thing he said to former India captain back in 2010.

In a video posted by the Free Press Journal, Jadeja said, “I had first met him (Modi) in 2010 in Ahmedabad. He was the chief minister of Gujarat back then.”

He further added, “We (India) had a match against South Africa in the Motera Stadium. Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni), who was our captain back then introduced me to him. Modi Sahab ne khud bola ki ‘bhai ye toh apna ladka hai, dhyaan rkhna (Modi Sahab said himself, ‘He’s our boy, take care of him)’. He said so with a laugh while being in a light mood.

“That’s when you feel…. a person of such big stature comes to you and says this personally. Ek alag si feeling aati hai. I felt really good when he said this.”

Jadeja’s partner, Rivaba had recently announced herself as a BJP candidate from the Jamnagar (north) Assembly seat in the Gujarat election.

The India cricketer had earlier on Monday shared an image of the duo meeting the Union home minister Amit Shah.

The 33-year-old all-rounder has been out of action since the 2022 Asia Cup after he was ruled out of the tournament owing to an injury that also forced his exclusion from the India squad for the recently concluded T20 World Cup.