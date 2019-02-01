Between umpires and referees, tit-for-tat scoring

AT THE start of this domestic cricket season, the BCCI launched a new performance rating system for its umpires and match referees — both would sit across the table and award points to each other.

But barely months later, the board has found itself in the middle an unexpected tit-for-tat situation.

So much so, that it has emailed a circular to these adjudicators stating that it has found several cases where umpires were unfair in assessing match referees who had found fault with their decisions on the field.

“As we all are aware, this season onwards we have started the process of assessment of MRs performance (feedback on performance) by the umpires. While going through the reports, it has been observed that some of the umpires have been unfair in assessing the performance of Match Referees,” states the circular sent last month by K V P Rao, the BCCI’s assistant general manager who oversees the postings of umpires and match referees.

Rao wrote that some match referees have reported that the ratings by umpires were “unfair” — many refused to accept their mistakes, leading to heated arguments over points awarded.

“For eg – one umpire gives full mark to MR (match referee) in one parameter whereas the other umpire docked few marks. It is baffling how the person can be assessed differently by two umpires on one particular parameter. It only compels us to believe that certain umpires have been unprofessional, as far as rating MRs performance, and the same will be viewed seriously,” Rao wrote.

“This is to apprise to all umpires that the data will give us a clear idea as to which umpire or umpires have been influenced by the debrief while rating the performance of the match referees and the same will be taken into consideration while grading the umpires after the end of the season. Hope it is clear to one & all and show some professionalism while rating the performance of match referees,” the circular stated.

The situation has, moreover, added fuel to the controversy over poor umpiring through the season, including the Ranji Trophy semifinal in which Saurashtra star Cheteshwar Pujara benefitted from the umpire turning down a confident caught-behind appeal from Karnataka’s Vinay Kumar. Saurashtra went on to enter the tournament’s final.

Until the new assessment system was launched, the match referees were given the task of awarding points to each umpire after a domestic game — the aggregate formed the basis of annual performance reports. The match referees, many of them former cricketers, were above scrutiny.