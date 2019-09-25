Betrayal of trust? Mickey Arthur slams Misbah ul Haq for ‘not following through’

Pakistan’s previous head coach, Mickey Arthur, expressed disappointment with Misbah ul Haq – the man who has replaced him – and Wasim Akram on Wednesday. He said that Misbah and Akram were two people he had brought into the hierarchy of cricket administration in Pakistan only for them to not “follow through”.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Arthur said, “I guess the only disappointment I have out of the whole lot (being removed from the Pakistan job after the World Cup) is that there were some people I really trusted who ultimately didn’t follow through.”

Arthur said he had recommended Misbah and Akram’s names when a cricket committee was first being put together by PCB chairman Ehsan Mani. “I said Misbah would be outstanding because he was a godfather of Pakistan cricket – Misbah is an outstanding individual make no mistake about that,” Arthur said.

“Those were guys I endorsed…And it just happened that Misbah was on the committee that didn’t renew our contracts and becomes this heir-apparent,” he added.

Arthur was sacked from his role as Pakistan head coach following a grilling conducted by the cricket committee which Arthur himself helped set up after Pakistan’s exit from the 2019 World Cup.

According to media reports in Pakistan, Arthur had been shaken when he received news that his tenure as Pakistan coach was being brought to an end. He had reportedly revealed then that his wife had left him last year because of the time he had devoted to the Pakistan team.