T20 of many firsts: Beth Mooney and Chamari Athapathtu’s centuries rewrite history books

In a match that saw a run-fest, Beth Mooney countered Chamari Atapaththu’s century with 113 off 61 balls to give Australia a winning start to their T20I series against Sri Lanka at North Sydney Oval.

Advertising

Looking in complete control, Mooney used all parts of the ground to give the Australian women a record-breaking total as the hosts beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs.

With her career-high score, Mooney became just the fourth woman to score multiple T20I centuries, with Meg Lanning the only fellow Australian to reach triple figures more than once. Also, Beth Mooney becomes first player to hit T20 century without a six.

What an innings! Here’s how Beth Mooney bought up her second century for Australia…@CommBank | #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/vLatwcjD2S — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 29, 2019

Australia’s total of 4/217 is Australia’s highest T20I total on home soil, eclipsing their 2/178 against England in Canberra in 2017. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka also mustered a national record 176-7 from their 20 overs.

Such clean hitting from Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu. She’ll be back in action and searching for victory tomorrow night at North Sydney Oval #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/TvGgLwVx59 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 29, 2019

Sri Lanka’s T20 captain smashed 113 off 66, hitting 12 fours and six sixes, before getting dismissed by Megan Schutt (1/34) in the penultimate over.

Brief Result:

Australia 4-217 (Mooney 113, Gardner 49, Ranasinghe 2-44) defeat Sri Lanka 7-176 (Athapaththu 113, Karunaratne 16, Wareham 2-19) by 41 runs at North Sydney Oval.