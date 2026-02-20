‘Best time to crush them’: Oman captain sounds warning to wounded Australia ahead of final T20 World Cup 2026 group match

His team may not have gotten most things right amidst a poor campaign in the T20 World Cup, but Oman captain Jatinder Singh and his boys are not short on confidence as they go up against a wounded Australian side in their final Group B match in Pallekele on Friday.

Despite being battered by Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and Ireland by resounding margins in the previous rounds, Singh is exuding confidence from the similar struggles shared by Australia during their disastrous run in the island nation. With stunning defeats to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in succession, Australia missed out on qualification past the group stage for the first time in 17 years in the T20 World Cup.