Best part about Virat Kohli is his ability to work on weak areas immediately: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar hailed Virat Kohli’s worth ethics. (Source: Express Archive) Sachin Tendulkar hailed Virat Kohli’s worth ethics. (Source: Express Archive)

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday praised the work ethics of Indian captain Virat Kohli, saying that his ability to identify his weak areas and improve upon them is ‘the best part about him.’

Speaking to Sky Sports, Tendulkar said, “I could (always) see the hunger and the fire in his eyes. The best part about him is that the moment he realises there are areas he needs to work on he is immediately back in the nets working on those things.”

“A player can only move forward if he accepts – and it requires a lot to accept and admit: ‘Okay, these are the areas where I have not done well and I need to go out and change these things’,” said Tendulkar, who is the all-time highest run scorer in Test matches with 15,921 from 200 matches.

While India is all-geared up for the upcoming Test series against England, it is tough to forget how they suffered a rare failure in England four years back when Kohli was able to score only 134 runs in five Tests at 13.40. “He is in a good space. All he needs to do is try and be in the same space. His method of preparing himself before a tour, before a game is really nice. He should continue with that. There are going to be ups and downs, there could be bad tours, but that’s not the end of the world,” said Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, India head coach Ravi Shastri feels that Kohli’s influence is ‘massive’ on the team. “His work ethics are second to none. The passion that he brings into the dressing room, wanting to play the game as a competitor. He wants to compete and it’s like a disease – people want to emulate him, youngsters want to be like him.”

“There is no excuse in him, he won’t leave a stone unturned. The effort will be maximum and then you will see the results. He doesn’t want anything easy – if he wants a hundred it should be a tough hundred in tough conditions. That’s what makes him different from a lot of other players,” he added. “He is never one to shy away from a challenge which I think is his biggest quality. I admire his preparation. He wants to excel but he knows there are no shortcuts.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd