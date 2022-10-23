‘It is the best knock ever played by Virat Kohli for India’: Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli produced magnificent innings for India to help beat arch-rivals Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday. Kohli finished 82 not out after digging India out of trouble in a brilliant partnership with Hardik Pandya (40).

At one stage Pakistan were cruising to what seemed a morale-boosting victory but Kohli and Pandya went ballistic with the bat in the final overs to bring India home.

His magical knock earned widespread applause with skipper Rohit Sharma dubbing as his best ever.

“It is Virat’s best knock playing for India,” said Rohit after the game while speaking on Star Sports.

“We were in no position to win this. Those two guys are experienced. Staying calm and taking the game deep was very critical. Good for our confidence. Always crucial to get off the mark like this,” Rohit added.

“I was in the dressing room. I don’t have any words left. You got to expect something like this in a game like this. We wanted to stay in the game for as long as possible. That crucial partnership was the game-changing moment for us,” explained Rohit.

Analysing the pitch and conditions on offer, the Indian captain said, “The pitch had something in it. There was nice carry. Some swing and seam. We put them under some pressure. Good to see from the bowling perspective. They batted well towards the end. But we knew we had to bat out of our skin to chase this.”