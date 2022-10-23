scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

‘It is the best knock ever played by Virat Kohli for India’: Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli struck an imperious half-century to help India beat arch-rivals Pakistan at the T20 World Cup on Sunday in front of a huge Melbourne Cricket Ground crowd.

virat kohli, rohit sharma, ind vs pak, t20 world cupVirat Kohli is lifted by skipper Rohit Sharma after India beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. (AP/Screengrab)

Virat Kohli produced magnificent innings for India to help beat arch-rivals Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday. Kohli finished 82 not out after digging India out of trouble in a brilliant partnership with Hardik Pandya (40).

At one stage Pakistan were cruising to what seemed a morale-boosting victory but Kohli and Pandya went ballistic with the bat in the final overs to bring India home.

His magical knock earned widespread applause with skipper Rohit Sharma dubbing as his best ever.

“It is Virat’s best knock playing for India,” said Rohit after the game while speaking on Star Sports.

“We were in no position to win this. Those two guys are experienced. Staying calm and taking the game deep was very critical. Good for our confidence. Always crucial to get off the mark like this,” Rohit added.

“I was in the dressing room. I don’t have any words left. You got to expect something like this in a game like this. We wanted to stay in the game for as long as possible. That crucial partnership was the game-changing moment for us,” explained Rohit.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...Premium
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...Premium
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar mapPremium
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar map
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...Premium
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...

Analysing the pitch and conditions on offer, the Indian captain said, “The pitch had something in it. There was nice carry. Some swing and seam. We put them under some pressure. Good to see from the bowling perspective. They batted well towards the end. But we knew we had to bat out of our skin to chase this.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-10-2022 at 06:16:40 pm
Next Story

To prevent crowding, price of platform ticket hiked to Rs 30 at Pune railway station

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 WC
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli stars as India defeat Pakistan in thriller
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 23: Latest News