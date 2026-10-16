Rain threat looms over Bengaluru’s high-stakes India vs West Indies series finale

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Dark clouds hover over the series deciding fifth T20I between India and West Indies with the five-match series currently deadlocked at 2-2. The fifth game will be played at 7 pm at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.
The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast cloudy skies with a couple of spells of rain along with a thunderstorm and lightning warning. Temperatures are expected to range between 20 and 29 degrees Celsius.
According to Accuweather, Bengaluru’s weather forecast on Saturday reads: “Considerable cloudiness with a couple of thunderstorms in the afternoon.”
The weather forecasting app has predicted thunderstorms at 7 pm, when the game is about to start.
The series was pushed into a decider after the Indian team lost the fourth game by 24 runs.
India have added pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the squad for the fifth Twenty20 international as Arshdeep Singh continues his recovery from a shoulder injury. Arshdeep had sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I in Hyderabad and retired hurt after being struck while batting as West Indies levelled the five-match series at 2-2.
The 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar returns to India’s T20I setup for the first time in nearly four years. The seamer has also been named in India’s squad for the T20I series in New Zealand, which begins on October 22.
Ordinarily, the Chinnaswamy Stadium is a nightmare for bowlers, thanks to its flat pitch and short boundaries.
The venue has not hosted an international match since the first Test against New Zealand in October 2024, and there have been no high-profile games apart from a handful of IPL clashes during this period.
India squad for 5th T20I:
Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
(With inputs from PTI)