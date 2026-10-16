Rain threat looms over Bengaluru’s high-stakes India vs West Indies series finale

Dark clouds hover over the series deciding fifth T20I between India and West Indies with the five-match series currently deadlocked at 2-2. The fifth game will be played at 7 pm at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast cloudy skies with a couple of spells of rain along with a thunderstorm and lightning warning. Temperatures are expected to range between 20 and 29 degrees Celsius.

According to Accuweather, Bengaluru’s weather forecast on Saturday reads: “Considerable cloudiness with a couple of thunderstorms in the afternoon.”

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The weather forecasting app has predicted thunderstorms at 7 pm, when the game is about to start.