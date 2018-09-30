Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Football Live Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming: Bengaluru 0-0 Chennaiyin FC

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Football Live Score Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming Online: Bengaluru FC get ready to open their campaign against the defending Champions Chennaiyin FC in a repeat of last season’s final. The side led by Sunil Chhetri will feel the need to avenge the 2-1 loss in the final last year that saw the trophy slip out of their hands. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, will hope to get off to a solid start and open their campaign with a win over the same opponents and to argue that their victory against Bengaluru in a high-pressure match was more than just a fluke.
Bengaluru FC Squad:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Soram Poirei Anganba, Aditya Patra (U21)
Defenders: Juanan Gonzalez, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, Sairuat Kima, Asheer Akhtar, Gursimrat Singh Gill
Midfielders: Erik Paartalu, Kean Lewis, Dimas Delgado, Francisco ‘Xisco’ Hernandez, Bidyananda Singh, Boithang Haokip, Altamash Sayed, Ajay Chhetri (U21)
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Nicolas Ladislao Fedor ‘Miku’, Udanta Singh, Chencho Gyeltshen, Thongkhosiem Haokip
Chennaiyin FC Squad:
Goalkeeper: Karanjit Singh, Sanjiban Ghosh, Nikhil Bernard
Defenders: Mailson Alves, Eli Sabia, Inigo Calderon, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Tondonba Singh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Zohmingliana Ralte, Hendry Antonay
Midfielders: Raphael Augusto, Gregory Nelson, Andrea Orlandi, Francisco Fernandes, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Bedashwor Singh, Zonunmawia
Forwards: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Mohammed Rafi, Carlos Antonio Salom
Big big chance for Chennaiyin. Germanpreet finds himself with only the keeper to beat, he draws Sandhu in to making the challenge before leaving the ball for Jeje but the latter is a bit late to it. The ball rolls out of play with the empty net gaping. Jeje does get to it but only after it goes beyond the byline.
Cagey stuff thus far. Bengaluru FC got a look in when Erik Paartalu takes a shot off a Rahul Bheke throw in. The shot is well wide. Later Raphael Augusto misses almost a free header from a corner kick.
Bengaluru FC kick off the game. They are in their new blue kit with red streaks on the lower side of their shirts. Chennaiyin FC in white.
Before that though, a man comes to remove the ball from a cardboard box and place it on a pedestal for the referee to pick up later. Advertisements first. But let's not take anything away from the atmosphere here. The Bengaluru FC fans are there in full voice, ready to support their team as they start their most cherished tournament.
Bengaluru XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Nishu Kumar, Juanan, Albert Serran, Rahul Bheke; Harmanjot Khabra, Xisco Hernandez, Erik Paartalu; Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri; Miku Subs: Soram Poirei, Gursimrat Singh, Rino Anto, Bidyananda Singh, Boithang Haokip, Chencho Gyeltshen, Semboi Haokip
Chennaiyin XI: Karanjit Singh; Jerry Kakrinzuala, Mailson Alves, Inigo Calderon, Eli Sabia; Germanpreet Singh, Gregory Nelson; Isaac Vanmalsawma, Raphael Augusto, Francisco Fernandes; Jeje Lalpekhlua Subs: Sanjiban Ghosh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Tondonba Singh, Andrea Orlandi, Anirudh Thapa, Thoi Singh, Carlos Salom
We are building up to the game!
Hello and welcome to our Live blog on Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2018 Live. This was the final match of the previous season and it saw a massive upset when the latter went on to win the match and the title. Bengaluru FC will hope to avenge the final loss and pick up a victory to start off the campaign on a high. But under a new guard, Carles Cuadrat, it will be interesting to see how much things will be different for Bengaluru FC.