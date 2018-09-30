Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Football Live Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming: Bengaluru 0-0 Chennaiyin FC

Here are the two teams which will face each other tonight- Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu start for Bengaluru FC. Germanpreet Singh and Jeje Lalpekhlua in starting XI for Chennaiyin

.@chetrisunil11 and @GurpreetGK start for @CarlesCuadrat's @bengalurufc side while @rinoanto is on the bench for his homecoming against @ChennaiyinFC!LIVE Updates: https://t.co/msoXyIpHDi#HeroISL #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega #BENCHE pic.twitter.com/ktaFdAuSUL