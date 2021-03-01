Bengal’s Masum emulates Malinga, bags four wickets in four ball

Mohunlal Club bowler Masum bagged four wickets in four balls in the NC Chatterjee trophy on Sunday against Howrah Union.

In the last over of the first innings, Masum removed two Howrah Union settled batters Abdul Hadi (32), Deepta Narayan Adak (38) and in the two next successive deliveries Saikat Panja, Dipayan Raha went back without scoring thus restricting them to 160/7.

It was, Masum gave his team the first breakthrough removing Md Shahnawaz (17).

He finished with one maiden, five wickets and gave away just 13 runs in his four overs.

However, Masum’s performance was the only silver lining for Mohunlal as they lost the match after being bundled out for 114 runs after Md Afzal Khan helped Howrah Union post a fighting total by hitting a half-century.

Masum was also adjudicated man of the match.

Sri Lanka great Lasith Malinga was the first bowler in the history of the game to scalp four wickets in four deliveries against South Africa in the 2007 World Cup.

Malinga repeated his feat once again in 2019 when he took 4 wickets off 4 consecutive balls twice against New Zealand.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan also features in this elite list when he too picked four in four against Ireland in 2019.