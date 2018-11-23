T10 Cricket League 2018 Live Cricket Score Streaming: When and where to watch match, TV timings in IST and more

T10 Cricket League Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The T10 League is yet another new format in the game of cricket where matches are played 10-overs-a-side. After making its debut last year in Sharjah with six teams, the second season will witness eight teams participate in a 28-game event over ten days. Franchise fee has been hiked by organizers from USD 400,000 to USD 1.2 million for the two new teams. The second edition will begin on November 23 and culminates on December 2. Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, and Rashid Khan are some of the superstars taking part in the event.

The eight teams taking part in the glitzy event are Bengal Tigers, Kerala Kings, Northern Warriors, Maratha Arabians, Pakhtoon, Punjabi Legends, Rajputs and Sindhis. Before the live action here is all you need to know about when and where to watch Bengal Tigers vs Northern Warriors T10 match.

When is Bengal Tigers vs Northern Warriors T10?

Bengal Tigers vs Northern Warriors T10 will be played on Thursday, November 22, 2018.

Where is the Bengal Tigers vs Northern Warriors T10?

Bengal Tigers vs Northern Warriors T10 will be played at Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah.

What time does the Bengal Tigers vs Northern Warriors T10 begin?

Bengal Tigers vs Northern Warriors T10 will be played from 5 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the match

Which TV channel will telecast Bengal Tigers vs Northern Warriors T10 live?

Bengal Tigers vs Northern Warriors T10 will be broadcast live on the Sony network on both SD and HD channels.

How do I Live stream Bengal Tigers vs Northern Warriors T10?

Bengal Tigers vs Northern Warriors T10 will be live streamed online and can be watched live.