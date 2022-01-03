Bengal sports minister Manoj Tiwary named in state Ranji squad

He missed the Covid-interrupted last season due to an injury but he's back again in the Bengal side under Abhimanyu Easwaran. (File)

Former Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary, who is also a minister of Bengal in sports and youth affairs in the Mamata Banerjee-led government, will gear up for his 17th year in first class cricket when he was named in Bengal’s 21-member Ranji Trophy squad on Monday.

Tiwary last played for Bengal in their Ranji final against Saurashtra in March 2020. He joined TMC ahead of the Assembly polls and won from Shibpur constituency beating BJP’s Rathin Chakraborty.

He missed the Covid-interrupted last season due to an injury but he’s back again in the Bengal side under Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Placed in Group B, along with Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana and Tripura, Bengal are slated to kick off their campaign against Tripura in Bengaluru from January 13.

Meanwhile, several members of the Bengal Ranji squad tested positive for Covid and are currently isolating, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) informed.

“Keeping in mind the current pandemic situation, the Cricket Association of Bengal had conducted RT-PCR Tests of all Bengal cricketers as a safety measure,” CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly said.

He added: “The results have come out and it has been found that certain players had tested positive. The CAB is taking all necessary precautions and actions in this regard.”

Bengal are slated to face Prthivi Shaw-led Mumbai in a two-day warmup game at CC&FC on January 6-7 before leaving for Bengaluru.

Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Sudip Chatterjee, Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Raman, Sudip Gharami, Abishek Das, Writtick Chatterjee, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Abhishek Porel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sayan Sekhar Mondal, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Sakir Habib Gandhi, Pradipta Pramanik, Geet Puri, Nilakantha Das and Karan Lal.

(With PTI inputs)