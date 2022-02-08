Ranji Trophy 2022: Bengal name U19 World Cup star Ravi Kumar among 22-man squad

Left-arm seamer Ravi Kumar was named in the Bengal Ranji Trophy squad by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Tuesday. The Under-19 World Cup winner was selected on the bais of his performance in the recently concluded U-19 World Cup. The team, led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, will also have West Bengal’s Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports amongst its personnel. However, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha misses out.

READ | Minister Manoj Tiwary takes guard at the crease for Ranji SQUAD: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Sudip Chatterjee, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Abishek Porel (wk), Shahbaz Ahamed, Sayan Sekhar Mondal, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Kumar Raman, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Abishek Das, Writtick Chatterjee, Mukesh Kumar, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Sakir Habib Gandhi (wk), Pradipta Pramanik, Geet Puri, Nilkantha Das, Karan Lal, Ravi Kumar. The CAB also had a meeting with the first division clubs and it was unanimously decided that the association will go ahead with the local season as planned.