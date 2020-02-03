Ben Stokes’ reply to what he would tell Virat Kohli on call breaks the internet

Virat Kohli at a practice session. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli at a practice session. (Source: AP)

Last year, England all-rounder Ben Stokes had tweeted about how he is tired of being mentioned in tweets which suggest that Indian captain Virat Kohli actually pronounces the English all-rounder’s name every time he is celebrating on the pitch- a curse that happens to rhyme with Stokes’ name.

However, on Monday, the 28-year-old brought a little bit of wit into play when he replied to a tweet with Kohli’s picture, and a captioned which read: “If you were on the phone with Virat Kohli, what would you tell him?”

Unsurprisingly, his reply went viral within minutes.

“Ben Stokes” if you know you know https://t.co/xgZtYFQAoR — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) February 3, 2020

Ben, not for nothing does Virat rate you so highly! 😂😂😂

Well done! — North Stand Gang – Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) February 3, 2020

The England cricket team is currently on the tour of South Africa where Stokes bowled brilliantly to lead them to a series win. He was the third-highest run-getter in the series behind Quinton de Kock and Dominic Sibley, scoring 318 runs in seven innings at an average of 45.43.

