Ben Stokes’ reply to what he would tell Virat Kohli on call breaks the internet

Monday, February 03, 2020
Ben Stokes had famously said that he was "tired" of being mentioned in tweets (especially from Indians) all the time which suggested that India skipper Virat Kohli actually pronounced the English all-rounder’s name every time he broke into a celebration at the pitch

Last year, England all-rounder Ben Stokes had tweeted about how he is tired of being mentioned in tweets which suggest that Indian captain Virat Kohli actually pronounces the English all-rounder’s name every time he is celebrating on the pitch- a curse that happens to rhyme with Stokes’ name.

However, on Monday, the 28-year-old brought a little bit of wit into play when he replied to a tweet with Kohli’s picture, and a captioned which read: “If you were on the phone with Virat Kohli, what would you tell him?”

Unsurprisingly, his reply went viral within minutes.

The England cricket team is currently on the tour of South Africa where Stokes bowled brilliantly to lead them to a series win. He was the third-highest run-getter in the series behind Quinton de Kock and Dominic Sibley, scoring 318 runs in seven innings at an average of 45.43.

