After epic Ashes inning, Ben Stokes tweets: I f****ing love Test cricket, Jack Leach a legend

After an epic 135 not out to take England to victory in the third Test of the Ashes series, Ben Stokes tweeted late in the night declaring that he loved Test cricket, England cricket and that spinner Jack Leach was a legend.

An extraordinary 135 not out from Ben Stokes earned England an exciting one-wicket victory in the third Ashes test on Sunday to level the series against Australia at 1-1, with the home side chasing down a record target of 359 in dramatic fashion.

After the match, Stokes admitted it was a special inning by him, and later that night tweeted this:

I fucking(don’t care if I get fined) love Test Match Cricket and I love englandcricket #ashes @jackleach1991 is a legend https://t.co/sJAep39o22 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) August 25, 2019

The tweet included a link to his Instagram post, which was taken in the England dressing room after the victory:

In the press conference after the game, Stokes had praised off-spinner Jack Leach for his batting saying, “Those will be the most important balls that Jack Leach has ever faced in his career, will ever face in his Test career. The best 1* he’s ever got in his career.”

“For a number 11 to come out under that kind of pressure and to deliver when he needed to deliver was fantastic for him to be able to do that. A lot of credit has to go to him as well for us being able to cross the line at the end,” he said.

Speaking after the match, Stokes said,”Walking off there at the end when the whole of Headingley was standing up and celebrating was a very special moment and something I had to try to take in because moments like that don’t come along very often.”

“We knew if we lost this game then the Ashes were gone. Especially after getting bowled out for 67 in our first innings, to still be in with a chance of getting the urn back is an amazing feeling,” he said.

Stokes’ innings has been hailed as one of the greatest in the history of Test cricket, and in his column for this paper Sriram Veera says,”In the years to come, it would be something to say that we witnessed two of the greatest performances in the history of the game across two formats within a span of 45 days from the same player.”