scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Advertisement

Ben Stokes tweets blaming clustered ‘schedule’ for England’s poor run in the ODIs

Announcing his retirement from the 50 over format, close to three years after he helped them win the World Cup at home, Stokes had termed the congested cricket calendar as a primary reason for his decision.

Ben Stokes, ENG vs SA, Ben stokes on cricket schedule, Ben Stokes last ODIBen Stokes had announced his retirement from ODIs in July 2022, citing the "unsustainable" rigour of playing all three formats of the game.

England’s Test captain Ben Stokes took to Twitter, blaming England’s poor form in ODIs to clustered cricket schedule.

Stokes, who retired from ODIs last summer, retweeted a post that questioned, ‘What is England’s biggest issue in ODI cricket?’ after their loss to South Africa in the first ODI.

The all rounder quote tweeted, “Begins with S ends with E and has chedul in there as well.”

Announcing his retirement from the 50 over format, close to three years after he helped them win the World Cup at home, Stokes had termed the congested cricket calendar as a primary reason for his decision.

“As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard dealing with the fact I can’t give my teammates 100 per cent of myself in this format anymore,” Stokes had said in a statement. “Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos (Buttler) and the rest of the team their all.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

England, the defending champions in both ODIs and T20Is, have been on a poor run in the 50 over format. Since 2022, they have only won 5 of their 13 matches. A W/L ratio that is better to only Ireland, Nepal, Zimbabwe, West Indies, PNG and the Netherlands among all the ODI playing nations.

Playing the first of three ODIs in South Africa and chasing 299, England fell short by 27 runs, despite Jason Roy’s century and a 146-run opening stand alongside Dawid Malan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
Saurabh Kirpal’s gentle rebuttal: There’s joy to be recognised as partner...
Saurabh Kirpal’s gentle rebuttal: There’s joy to be recognised as partner...
Surge in oil imports from Russia, sharp dip from Nigeria, US
Surge in oil imports from Russia, sharp dip from Nigeria, US

Playing hosts in a three-match ODI series against the same opposition in 2022, England were unable to register a win as the series ended all square with the final match abandoned.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 12:04 IST
Next Story

Poco X4 Pro to Realme 9i 5G: Best smartphones you can buy under Rs 15,000 right now

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 29: Latest News
close