Ben Stokes is now ‘officially’ a Spurs fan; Harry Kane reacts

After his heroics in the Ashes third Test, Ben Stokes received a jersey with his name on it from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and the English cricketer responded by saying ‘I guess I’m now officially a Spurs fan.’

Stokes rescued England’s chances of winning back the Ashes on Sunday, hitting an unbeaten 135 against Australia at Headingley as the hosts successfully chased down a record 359 target to level the series at 1-1.

On receiving the gift, Stokes responded, “Never supported a club, always wanted to but never loved football enough really,my first ever football top was actually a Tottenham one,it was the blue and yellow kit with Thomson on the front. But after getting sent this I guess I’m now officially a Spurs fan.”

While Spurs wrote, “Love this! Welcome to the Spurs family,” their striker Harry Kane and England football captain said, “Good choice! Good luck for the rest of the Ashes and you’d be more than welcome to a game once the series is finished. ”

Earlier, Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce joked that he was willing to play Stokes as a centre half after the England all-rounder’s epic century sealed a one-wicket victory in the third Ashes Test on Sunday.