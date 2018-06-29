Follow Us:
Thursday, June 28, 2018
Ben Stokes to return from injury for Durham in T20 match

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will step up his return from a hamstring injury by playing for the Durham Jets in their opening match of the domestic Twenty20 Blast.

By: Reuters | Published: June 29, 2018 12:15:12 am
England's Ben Stokes during training at Headingley, Leeds Ben Stokes is recovering from a torn hamstring. (Source: Reuters)
England all-rounder Ben Stokes will step up his return from a hamstring injury by playing for the Durham Jets in their opening match of the domestic Twenty20 Blast tournament against the Yorkshire Vikings on July 5.

The 27-year-old, who sustained the injury in the build-up to England’s second test match against Pakistan earlier this month, will only bat during his comeback match and not bowl.

“Stokes has been training with England since the latter part of the one-day international series against Australia and will rejoin his county early next week leading into the start of Vitality Blast competition,” Durham said in a statement.

Barring any hiccups, Stokes is expected to return for England’s third Twenty20 international against India in Bristol on July 8.

