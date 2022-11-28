Ben Stokes to donate Test match fees against Pakistan to flood relief

England Test captain Ben Stokes took to Twitter on Monday, announcing that he will be donating his match fees from the upcoming Test series against Pakistan to the Pakistan Flood appeal.

“To be back here after 17 years as a Test side is very exciting. There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be here is special. The floods devastated Pakistan earlier this year was very sad to see and has had significant impact on the country and the people. The game has given me a lot in my life and I feel it’s only right to give something back that goes far beyond cricket. Hopefully this donation can go towards the rebuilding of areas of Pakistan most affected by the flooding,” he posted on Twitter.

At least 1600 died and millions were impacted by the floods that ravaged Pakistan a few months ago. The flooding, the result of an unusually wet monsoon season in Pakistan this year, started in July, but worsened as days went on.

I’m donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal ❤️🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/BgvY0VQ2GG — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 28, 2022

England are in Pakistan to play a 3-match Test series, due to start from December 1. The Three Lions had also visited the country a few months ago when the two teams took part in a 7-match T20I series which was won by England.

“One of the things we try and do is respect the conditions but at the same time if we are given the opportunity to try and play aggressive and attacking cricket, we’ll try and take that option,” England coach McCullum said as England had its first training session at the Pindi Cricket Stadium — the venue for the first test.