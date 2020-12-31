Ben Stokes disappointed with Test Team of the Decade cap, ICC responds

Ben Stokes was named in the ICC Test and ODI teams of the decade. (Instagram/BenStokes)

Ben Stokes said the Test team of the decade cap he was given by the ICC “just doesn’t seem right” because it looks too similar to the Australian Test cap.

Stokes on Wednesday took to social media to thank ICC and say that he is proud to get the caps for both the teams. However, Stokes also added a little quip about the Test Team of the Decade cap being a bit too similar to the ‘Baggy Green’ worn by England’s biggest rivals, Australia.

“Very proud of both these cap’s,one of them just doesn’t seem right,it’s a bit BAGGY and GREEN thanks @icc,” he wrote on Instagram, along with pictures of him sporting both the caps.

“Sorry @BenStokes38!” ICC tweeted with a laughing emoji.

In 67 Tests, Stokes has scored 4428 runs at an average of 37.84, while picking 158 wickets as well. In ODIs, he has 2682 runs and 70 wickets in 95 matches.