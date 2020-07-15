‘Ben Stokes was in my ear from first ball’: Jermaine Blackwood on holding firm against sledging

Ben Stokes reacts during Day 5 of the 1st Test in Southampton (Reuters Photo) Ben Stokes reacts during Day 5 of the 1st Test in Southampton (Reuters Photo)

Jermaine Blackwood, the highest scorer in the 1st Test vs England last week, which West Indies won to go 1-0 up in the series, said England captain Ben Stokes tried to faze him by talking to him through his innings.

“I went out there and from the first ball Ben Stokes was in my ear. I wasn’t really paying too much attention to that, I was keen on getting the runs and getting my team across the line…I can’t really remember what was said but it was nothing bad,” Blackwood told The Guardian.

Blackwood added that he has no problems with sledging in cricket, and that he has improved in dealing with such pressure while batting in recent years.

READ | The paradox of being Jermaine Blackwood

Blackwood, who has scored one century in his 29-Test career, has a reputation for throwing his wicket away due to rash shots, but he held his nerve to guide West Indies to a four-wicket win with a commanding 95 in the fourth innings.

I was disappointed for getting out before WI could cross the line: Jermaine Blackwood Blackwood scored a match-winning 95 in the second innings as West Indies claimed a four-wicket win over England on Sunday. More: https://t.co/kTWdELNFiW — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) July 14, 2020

Though Blackwood has a modest First Class average of 33.38 for Jamaica, he was the leading scorer during the most recent Caribbean domestic season, indicating he has made rapid strides in his game in the recent past.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd