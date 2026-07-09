‘Sack him’: Stokes’ cheeky jibe after ICC contact ECB over retirement video

England's Ben Stokes walks off after being caught by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell on day four of the Third cricket Test between England and New Zealand in Nottingham, England, Sunday, June 28, 2026. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

After the International Cricket Council (ICC) contacted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over the timing and manner of Ben Stokes’ retirement announcement during the third Test against New Zealand last month, the man himself took to social media to deliver a cheeky dig on the situation.

Stokes had made his decision to retire public on the fourth day of the Trent Bridge Test with the ECB filming the speech that he had made to his teammates inside the dressing room ahead of the day’s play and posting on social media when the match was still in progress.

The ICC alleged that publishing the footage before the conclusion of the Test breached its minimum standards governing Players’ and Match Officials’ Areas (PMOA) at international matches.