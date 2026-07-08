ICC contacts ECB over Ben Stokes retirement video released mid-Test vs NZ

England's Ben Stokes walks in dejection as they lose the series against New Zealand on day five of the Third Cricket Test at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, England, Monday June 29, 2026. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has contacted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over the timing and manner of Ben Stokes’ retirement announcement during the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge last month, according to a BBC report.

The report said the ICC’s letter was sent on the eve of the Women’s T20 World Cup final at Lord’s, where ECB chair Richard Thompson met ICC chairman Jay Shah. The ECB is yet to formally respond.

Stokes’ decision to retire from international cricket was made public on the fourth day of the Trent Bridge Test while the match was still in progress. The former England captain had informed his teammates of his decision before play began that morning in an address inside the dressing room, which was filmed by the ECB.