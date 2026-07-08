ICC contacts ECB over Ben Stokes retirement video released mid-Test vs NZ

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The International Cricket Council (ICC) has contacted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over the timing and manner of Ben Stokes’ retirement announcement during the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge last month, according to a BBC report.
The report said the ICC’s letter was sent on the eve of the Women’s T20 World Cup final at Lord’s, where ECB chair Richard Thompson met ICC chairman Jay Shah. The ECB is yet to formally respond.
Stokes’ decision to retire from international cricket was made public on the fourth day of the Trent Bridge Test while the match was still in progress. The former England captain had informed his teammates of his decision before play began that morning in an address inside the dressing room, which was filmed by the ECB.
One of England's all-time greatest captains, Ben Stokes, has decided to retire from international cricket at the end of this Test match.
Ben, you have been the most inspirational captain, leader and legend this team could have ever hoped for.
We love you so much and wish you… pic.twitter.com/U5grq0F0kj
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2026
The footage, featuring both video and audio of Stokes addressing the squad, was released at 15:25 local time, shortly before the tea interval. It was shared with broadcasters and across social media platforms during the day’s play.
The ICC alleged that publishing the footage before the conclusion of the Test breached its minimum standards governing Players’ and Match Officials’ Areas (PMOA) at international matches.
The governing body’s letter reportedly cites Article 2.2.11 of the PMOA regulations, which requires national cricket boards to “ensure that there are no fixed or temporary video cameras or other recording equipment set up within any dressing room used by the teams for the purposes of broadcasting video or audio footage.”
The report added that the ICC had previously communicated to members that any footage captured inside the PMOA should not include audio or be released before the end of a match.
Speaking after stumps on the fourth day, Stokes said the timing of the announcement had been coordinated between his management team and the ECB.
“I just said, ‘You guys work with Michael Lumb and Neil Fairbrother, who work with me, and you guys just come up with a plan,'” Stokes said.
Ironically, Stokes was in the middle of a bowling spell when news of his retirement broke. His very first delivery after the announcement resulted in the wicket of New Zealand batter Zak Foulkes. New Zealand completed victory the following day and won the series 2-1, bringing Stokes’ international career to an end.
The PMOA regulations were introduced by the ICC primarily to strengthen the sport’s anti-corruption framework by safeguarding dressing rooms and other restricted areas during international fixtures.
Neither the ECB nor the ICC has publicly commented on the matter.
Stokes’ retirement has also left England searching for a new Test captain ahead of the three-match series against Pakistan in August. Vice-captain Harry Brook has said it would be an “honour” to lead the side, and thereby take up the dual responsibility of captaining both the red-ball and white-ball teams.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.