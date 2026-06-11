Hope Ben Stokes doesn’t retire amid nightclub incident fallout: Hussain

Ben Stokes’ career has been hit with yet another off-field incident, with the England Test captain being dropped from the squad for the second Test against New Zealand after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said that he and Gus Atkinson were being investigated over an incident at a night club after the first match. The ECB said that Joe Root, who was Stokes’ predecessor as England’s Test captain, will be leading the team in the second Test, with the host leading the three-match series 1-0.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has said that amid all this, it should n0t be forgotten just how much Stokes has put his body on the line for the team, stating that he hopes the all-rounder does not call time on his career in these circumstances. “Ben Stokes has been there for England a lot,” Hussain told the Sky Sports Cricket podcast. “He’s been there as a captain, he’s been there as a player at their finest moments – 50 over World Cups, T20 World Cups.