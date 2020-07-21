Ben Stokes replaces Jason Holder as top-ranked ICC all-rounder

England’s Ben Stokes greet West Indies’ captain Jason Holder. (AP Photo) England’s Ben Stokes greet West Indies’ captain Jason Holder. (AP Photo)

Ben Stokes has overtaken West Indies’ Jason Holder to become the number one ranked all-rounder in the world.

After his match-winning performance in Manchester Stokes is now the first England player at the summit since Andrew Flintoff in May 2006. He also gained a career-best third position among batsmen in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings.

In a statement released the ICC said: “Stokes, who trailed Holder by 54 rating points going into the second Test in Manchester, enjoys a lead of 38 points after his memorable knocks of 176 and 78 and a match haul of three wickets helped England win by 113 runs and level the three-match series 1-1.”

“Stokes ended Holder’s 18-month reign at the top, becoming the first from England at the summit since Andrew Flintoff in May 2006. His tall of 497 rating points is the highest by any Test all-rounder since Jacques Kallis aggregated 517 in April 2008.”

