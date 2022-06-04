Watch: Joe Root puts his ‘hands up’ to imitate Ben Stokes’ 2019 WC reaction

A funny incident took place on Day 3 of the first Test between England and New Zealand on Saturday. Trent Boult was bowling the 43rd over to Joe Root and the ball deflected off Ben Stokes’ bat and the batters decided not to go for the single.

In an attempt to imitate Stokes’ reaction from the 2019 WC final, Root puts his hands up with a smile. Everybody smiled as it was a déjà vu moment at Lord’s.

Root called for a quick single as he hit the ball towards the mid-wicket region and Stokes responded but he had to rush back when he saw the fielder dive it to his right. The fielder aimed for the direct hit and Stokes reached back just in time. He apologized immediately as the ball dribbled wide of mid-off off his bat.

Stokes had done the same in July 2019 during the World Cup final. England needed 9 runs from the final three balls when a throw from the fielder touched Ben Stokes’ bat as he was running, and raced towards the boundary behind Tom Latham. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena chose to give England 6 runs instead of 2 runs, which decided the equation in deciding the fate of who would be the world champion.