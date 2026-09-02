Ben Stokes likely to open for Adelaide Strikers on Big Bash League return

Adelaide Strikers are keen to make full use of Ben Stokes as an opening batter in the next BBL season. (AP Photo)

Having landed a big coup in the form of Ben Stokes, Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Adelaide Strikers are keen to make full use of their prized asset, with the former England captain being considered as an option to open the innings.

Strikers head coach and former Australia Test captain Tim Paine believes that Stokes’s naturally aggressive approach to the game and the nature of wickets in Australia make him an obvious fit at the top of the order.

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“I think he (Stokes) is made to open the batting in the Big Bash,” Paine was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “The pacey, bouncy wickets in Australia really suit him. I’ve been on the end of a couple of his devastating innings in Test cricket where you feel like you can’t defend the field. He can play 360 degrees. He’s got power (and) some real class, so I think he can do a terrific job opening the batting.”