You’re the most competitive bloke I’ve ever played against: Virat Kohli on Stokes’ ODI retirement

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will quit one-day internationals following Tuesday’s match against South Africa, the country’s cricket board said in a statement.

“I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format,” Stokes said in the statement.

The 31-year-old’s ODI career will forever be remembered for his Player-of-the-Match performance in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord’s where his unbeaten 84 helped send the match into a Super Over as England claimed their first World Cup title.

The internet was abuzz soon as plaudits and congratulatory messages poured in from all corners of the world with India’s Virat Kohli among the first to wish him.

“You’re the most competitive bloke I’ve ever played against. Respect,” said Virat Kohli on Stokes’ Instagram post.

Kohli and Stokes were on warpath in the recently concluded India vs England series. The Indians won the T20I and the ODI series while England drew level in the rescheduled 5th Test by beating the tourists, ending the series in a stalemate.

Mohammed Azharuddin wrote, “No one listens to his body better than the player himself. A well thought, selfless decision by a great player who gave his best to England cricket.”

Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain said on Sky Sports that it was ‘disappointing news’ that Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from ODI cricket and feels the busy cricket schedule is to blame.

“It is a reflection of where the cricketing schedule is at the moment, it is madness for players,” Hussain said.