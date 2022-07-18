scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 18, 2022

You’re the most competitive bloke I’ve ever played against: Virat Kohli on Stokes’ ODI retirement

The internet was abuzz soon as plaudits and congratulatory messages poured in from all corners of the world with India's Virat Kohli among the first to wish Stokes.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 18, 2022 7:44:34 pm
"You’re the most competitive bloke I’ve ever played against. Respect," said Virat Kohli on Stokes' Instagram post.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will quit one-day internationals following Tuesday’s match against South Africa, the country’s cricket board said in a statement.

“I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format,” Stokes said in the statement.

The 31-year-old’s ODI career will forever be remembered for his Player-of-the-Match performance in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord’s where his unbeaten 84 helped send the match into a Super Over as England claimed their first World Cup title.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy)

The internet was abuzz soon as plaudits and congratulatory messages poured in from all corners of the world with India’s Virat Kohli among the first to wish him.

“You’re the most competitive bloke I’ve ever played against. Respect,” said Virat Kohli on Stokes’ Instagram post.

Virat Kohli reacted to Ben Stokes retirement post on Instagram. (Instagram)

Kohli and Stokes were on warpath in the recently concluded India vs England series. The Indians won the T20I and the ODI series while England drew level in the rescheduled 5th Test by beating the tourists, ending the series in a stalemate.

Mohammed Azharuddin wrote, “No one listens to his body better than the player himself. A well thought, selfless decision by a great player who gave his best to England cricket.”

Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain said on Sky Sports that it was ‘disappointing news’ that Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from ODI cricket and feels the busy cricket schedule is to blame.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Monsoon Session of Parliamen...Premium
UPSC Key-July 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Monsoon Session of Parliamen...
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...
New challenge for Delhi cyber unit: CryptoPremium
New challenge for Delhi cyber unit: Crypto
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China b...Premium
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China b...

“It is a reflection of where the cricketing schedule is at the moment, it is madness for players,” Hussain said.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 18: Latest News