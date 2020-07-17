Watch: Ben Stokes hits an effortless no-follow-through six vs West Indies

Ben Stokes has 10 centuries in 65 Tests. (Source: Reuters) Ben Stokes has 10 centuries in 65 Tests. (Source: Reuters)

Ben Stokes hit his 10th Test hundred on the second day of the second Test against West Indies on Friday at Old Trafford in Manchester. After reaching the milestone in 255 deliveries, the free-hitting Stokes returned to action and even left himself amused with his own batting.

After starting the day on 207/3 alongside Dominic Sibley, the vice-captain scored his slowest-ever Test century just after the lunch break. Right after hitting the ton, he produced a moment of magic with a magnificent six that left one and all in awe of his talent.

On the second ball of the 115th over when England were on 283/3, Stokes went on the offensive against Alzarri Joseph. Batting on 115*, the all-rounder attacked the full inswinger of the Caribbean pacer with almost no feet movement or follow through.

Stokes gave the ball a gentle nod which carried it over everyone’s heads through the long-on boundary for a six. His connection with the ball and the timing of the shot was so good, that it even left the 29-year-old in admiration of his technique.

After scoring his ton, Stokes became the fifth player to achieve the Test double of 10+ centuries and 150 wickets. Jacques Kallis (45 tons and 292 wickets), Garfield Sobers (26 and 235), Ian Botham (14 and 383), and Ravi Shastri (11 and 151) are the other names in the list.

Stokes carried on with the momentum after his century and put up 176 on the board for himself before being dismissed by Kemar Roach. He hit 17 fours and two sixes in his second-highest Test score.

After losing Sibley on 120 and Ollie Pope soon after, Stokes left the field when England were on 395/6.

