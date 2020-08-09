Ben Stokes to miss rest of Pakistan Test series

Ben Stokes took two wickets in Pakistan’s second innings in the 1st Test. (File Photo/EnglandCricket) Ben Stokes took two wickets in Pakistan’s second innings in the 1st Test. (File Photo/EnglandCricket)

Ben Stokes will miss the remaining matches in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan. England’s cricket board announced that Stokes will miss the matches for family reasons.

“Stokes will leave the UK later this week and travel to New Zealand. He will miss England’s two Test matches against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl starting on Thursday 13 August and Friday 21 August,” said the statement from the board.

JUST IN: Ben Stokes will miss the rest of the #ENGvPAK series due to family reasons. pic.twitter.com/4oCbjiKVdS — ICC (@ICC) August 9, 2020

“The England and Wales Cricket Board, along with the Stokes family, requests that all media respects the family’s privacy at this time,” it added.

Ben Stokes’s father Ged was hospitalised last December in South Africa during England’s tour, and has since been known to be recuperating in Christchurch, New Zealand.

READ | The backstory of Ben Stokes’s family tragedy and its backlash

Stokes played a leading role for England in the recent Test series against England, leading the team in the 1st Test in the absence of Joe Root.

In the 1st Test vs Pakistan, he had modest scores with the bat, but played a part in the victory by taking 2/11 in Pakistan’s second innings.

The 2nd Test of the England vs Pakistan series will start on Thursday (13 August).

