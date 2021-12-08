‘You’re gonna be with me whole week’: Ben Stokes returns to action on father’s death anniversary

Ben Stokes, the star England all-rounder, penned an emotional note about his late father, Ged, ahead of the opening Ashes Test, taking place at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old said he wasn’t sure of playing the sport again a few months ago.

“I wasn’t sure if I would ever walk out onto a field ever again a few months ago, I find it amazing that when I do walk out tomorrow I’ll be remembering you exactly 1 year on since you left us….You are gonna be with me this whole week,” Stokes wrote in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy)

On December 8 last year, Ged Stokes passed away after a year-long battle with brain cancer at the age of 65.

Earlier, Stokes had opted for a break to prioritise his mental health and to rest his injured left index finger, which had been troubling him since his return to competitive cricket in August.

The left-handed batter underwent a second operation on his finger, which he had injured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for Rajasthan Royals, in October this year.

During the ongoing first Ashes Test, Stokes came on at number five and scored a 21-ball 5 before being dismissed by newly-appointed Australia captain Pat Cummins.

England Squad for first Ashes Test: Joe Root (c), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.