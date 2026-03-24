Ben Stokes says last three months have been ‘hardest’ of his England captaincy reign

On a day that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) gave extensions to England Test captain Ben Stokes, coach Brendon McCullum and managing director Rob Key, Stokes has said that the past three months have been the “hardest” of his captaincy reign.

“Being England captain is the greatest honour a player can be given and I do not take it for granted. It has its highs and it has its lows, it makes you want to smile, it makes you want to cry,” Stokes said in a post on Instagram with a picture of himself, Key and McCullum. “It completely and utterly consumes you and feels like it’s the only thing in your life at times. The last 3 months has without a doubt been the hardest period of my captaincy journey, it’s tested me in so many different ways and I’m sure every other captain has gone through this as well.”