Ben Stokes joins Northern Superchargers in first draft for The Hundred

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will play for Leeds-based franchise Northern Superchargers in the inaugural season of The Hundred. The England Test skipper Joe Root will play for Nottingham-based Trent Rockets whereas Cardiff Welshifre pick wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow in the team.

The new 100-ball format tournament was launched on Thursday. The tournament to be held next year will have eight new-city based teams.

Northern Superchargers’ coach Darren Lehmann had to choose between World Cup-winning all-rounder Stokes and Root because per the geographical element in the draft they could only pick Yorkshire and Durham players.

“Obviously I have been associated with Yorkshire and that part of the world for a long period of time, it’ll always be home to me,” Root told BBC Sport.

“But I have big connections with Nottingham too – my dad played there as a Colt and in the junior teams and second team and I’ve always loved playing there too.

“It’s a great venue to be involved in – the wicket there is fantastic, there are nice, small boundaries so it’s come together nicely in many ways.”

England’s fast bowling sensation and a limited-overs expert Jofra Archer will represent Southampton-based Southern Brave. All-rounder Sam Curran will play alongside his brother Tom Curran and opener Jason Roy for Oval Invincibles. England’s leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson and Broad were not chosen at the event.

London Spirit nabbed World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan. All-rounder Moeen Ali who recently led his team to the finals of T20 Blast joined Birmingham Phoenix. The Birmingham franchise also picked Chris Woakes. The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman will play for Manchester Originals.

The franchises will fill the remaining spots in their 15-man squads via a full draft to be held on October 20. The big names include highest T20 run-scorer Chris Gayle and in-form Australian batsman Steve Smith.

The eight women’s teams too picked two players each from England’s 21 centrally contracted players for the new format. Both men and women tournaments will run alongside.

The new fast-paced tournament will be played during the English summer starting July 2020. Teams will play each other once, apart from their paired ‘rivals’, whom they meet twice – home and away. The tournament will include a total of 32 league matches, with the top three competing in the Finals Day.

(with Reuters inputs)