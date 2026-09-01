Ben Stokes joins BBL team Adelaide Strikers

Former England cricketer Ben Stokes has announced that he will play for the Big Bash League team Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming 2026/27 season. The 35-year-old, who has recently retired from the red-ball game, is reportedly going to become one of the highest-paid players at rupees 3,39,01,850 (£264,000).

“I’m really excited to be joining the Adelaide Strikers for BBL|16,” Stokes said in a statement.

“Adelaide Oval is an incredible place to play cricket, the BigBash is a fantastic competition, and the Strikers have an exciting group, so I’m looking forward to meeting the players, getting stuck in and contributing to a successful season.”