Ben Stokes joins BBL team Adelaide Strikers

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Former England cricketer Ben Stokes has announced that he will play for the Big Bash League team Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming 2026/27 season. The 35-year-old, who has recently retired from the red-ball game, is reportedly going to become one of the highest-paid players at rupees 3,39,01,850 (£264,000).
“I’m really excited to be joining the Adelaide Strikers for BBL|16,” Stokes said in a statement.
“Adelaide Oval is an incredible place to play cricket, the BigBash is a fantastic competition, and the Strikers have an exciting group, so I’m looking forward to meeting the players, getting stuck in and contributing to a successful season.”
Adelaide Strikers are coached by former Australian skipper Tim Paine, who was delighted about the addition of England’s all-rounder.
“Ben is one of the greatest all-rounders the game has seen, a proven match-winner and a competitor who thrives under pressure,” Paine said.
“We’re thrilled to have a player of hisability join our squad and can’t wait to see him put on a show in BBL|16.”
Stokes shocked the cricketing world when he announced his retirement from international cricket in June, bringing an end to his storied career during the home series against New Zealand. He was in the eye of a storm before he announced his retirement after being involved in an altercation with a Saracens rugby player in a nightclub alongside teammate Gus Atkinson after the first Test at Lord’s.
While England team director Rob Key has recently suggested the door would remain open for Stokes to make a dramatic return ahead of next summer’s Ashes, the all-rounder made it clear he has no intention of reversing his decision. When asked by Buttler whether he had definitely retired, Stokes replied: “Definitely.”
Stokes has ruled out any possibility of making an international comeback but has expressed a strong desire to coach the national team in the future.
“I’m doing my level three coaching now while I’m still playing, because I want, when the day comes that I’m not playing anymore, I’d love to be able to have all that stuff signed off and done,” Stokes said on the For the Love of Cricket podcast, speaking alongside his former teammates Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad.
“I know what I want to do in terms of staying within the game, which is to be a coach. And would I love to be coach of England one day? Absolutely. I just really like the idea of being, again, like, in some form of leadership away from playing,” he added.
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