Stokes on why it was hard to see reaction Root was getting after ENG loss vs NZ

England captain Ben Stokes said it hurt him as a friend when he saw the reaction Joe Root was getting after the English side was thrashed by New Zealand by 253 runs in the second Test at the Oval. Stokes was dropped from the team for the Test after an altercation involving a Saracens rugby union player in a nightclub after the 1st Test after which Root was selected as interim captain for the second Test.

“It’s always difficult. I was obviously playing for Durham and watching how things were going. I guess, for me, Joe Root in particular is someone who, we’ve known each other since we were kids, and he got put into a situation which he never thought would probably have to be bestowed upon him again after walking away from captaincy. But I think that in itself shows that not only is he one of the greats of the game on the field, but I think it shows a lot about his character,” Stokes said on Wednesday after he was reinstated as England captain ahead of the 3rd Test.