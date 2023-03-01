scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

Ben Stokes isn’t jeopardising Ashes campaign as he will be well looked after in CSK: McCullum

The IPL will be held from March 31 to May 28, while England's first Test of the summer against Ireland at Lord's begins on June 1.

England's Ben Stokes in action. (Reuters)
Listen to this article
Ben Stokes isn’t jeopardising Ashes campaign as he will be well looked after in CSK: McCullum
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

England Test captain Ben Stokes is not jeopardising his team’s Ashes preparations one bit by playing for Chennai Super Kings in the cash-rich IPL where he would be playing without pressures of captaincy.

Stokes’ left knee requires constant management but he will have to turn up for CSK in this year’s IPL to fulfill his whopping Rs 16.25 crore (USD 2 million) contract.

The IPL will be held from March 31 to May 28, while England’s first Test of the summer against Ireland at Lord’s begins on June 1. “I don’t think he’s jeopardising it. The Chennai set-up is excellent in looking after their players and they’ve a very good medical team and he will be well looked after,” McCullum was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“The skipper has a strong mind and he knows how to get right for the big moments. His life is that, right? So I don’t have any concerns.” Stokes was only able to bowl two overs in the Test against New Zealand and he also struggled to bat with freedom as England lost the match by just one run.

“In fact, I look forward to watching him play in it and see, without captaincy as well, the opportunity to play cricket without worrying about everybody else, knowing when he comes back into the fold and leads us into the Ashes campaign he’ll have the bit between his teeth and I think we’ll be alright.

Also Read
Faf du Plesis
'I'm not going to be MS Dhoni as a captain’: RCB's Faf du Plessis ahead o...
Watch: RCB start their training ahead of the inaugural WPL season
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
Watch: Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi's daughter in a grand ceremon...

“He sees the big picture in everything, so I’ve no concerns that the skipper will be totally looked after. And I also believe that the Ashes is the script that the skipper is waiting to write, so he’ll be sweet.”

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 22:59 IST
Next Story

IND vs AUS: Why did the Indore pitch offer wicked turn and variable bounce on the morning of Day 1?

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Colonel CK Naydu
Colonel CK Naydu: Team India’s first Test cricket captain’s statue unveiled at the Holkar stadium in Indore
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Mar 01: Latest News
close