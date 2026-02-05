‘You should see the state of the cricket ball’: Ben Stokes reveals gruesome injuries after getting hit on face

Ben Stokes revealed a severely bruised right eye and a bleeding nose when he got hit flush on the face by a ball while in training. (AP and Ben Stokes Instagram)

England Test skipper Ben Stokes revealed a severely bruised right eye and a bleeding nose when he got hit flush on the face by a ball while in training. ‘You should see the state of the cricket ball,” Stokes posted with a laughing emoji on Instagram.

According to reports, Stokes wasn’t batting when the incident occurred but was standing on the side with his teammates. He couldn’t see the ball which ultimately struck him on the right side of the face. Stokes is currently recovering from an injury he sustained at the Ashes.

Stokes, who is out of England’s white-ball setup, will not be featuring in the upcoming T20 World Cup and is expected to return to action against New Zealand in a Test series in June.