‘You should see the state of the cricket ball’: Ben Stokes reveals gruesome injuries after getting hit on face

Stokes, who is out of England's white-ball setup, will not be featuring in the upcoming T20 World Cup and is expected to return to action against New Zealand in a Test series in June.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 07:37 PM IST
Ben Stokes injuryBen Stokes revealed a severely bruised right eye and a bleeding nose when he got hit flush on the face by a ball while in training. (AP and Ben Stokes Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

England Test skipper Ben Stokes revealed a severely bruised right eye and a bleeding nose when he got hit flush on the face by a ball while in training. ‘You should see the state of the cricket ball,” Stokes posted with a laughing emoji on Instagram.

According to reports, Stokes wasn’t batting when the incident occurred but was standing on the side with his teammates. He couldn’t see the ball which ultimately struck him on the right side of the face. Stokes is currently recovering from an injury he sustained at the Ashes.

Stokes, who is out of England’s white-ball setup, will not be featuring in the upcoming T20 World Cup and is expected to return to action against New Zealand in a Test series in June.

Stokes position has been under the scanner after England took a 4-1 drubbing against Australia in the Ashes. Fast bowling great James Anderson had said that he was puzzled with captain Stokes appreciating the efforts of the players in his squad after such a dismal performance.

“When I saw Stokes come out and say, the way (Josh) Tongue and (Brydon) Carse have just run in like consistently, I had a Roy Keane moment,” said Anderson on BBC Radio. “I was like, that’s your job. If you’re not willing to run in all day for your team, don’t bother. You’re in the wrong sport.”

Stokes had said in the press conference after the fifth Test that England’s efforts in the Ashes can’t be questioned and that they lost due to shoddy execution. “We’ve dropped a lot of catches on this tour which have been very costly to the overall situation of the games. In terms up of stepping up, I can never fault anyone’s commitment or energy that they’ve given into this. We haven’t performed well, we know that, we hold our hands up to that. But no one should question the care and commitment to try and go out there and give it your absolute best. It’s just been down to the lack of execution,” Stokes said.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Suryakumar Yadav: Flight booked for Colombo.... baaki toh dekh lenge
Suryakumar Yadav India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
Modi says Oppn wanted to dig his grave after he devoted every moment to country
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
It looked like a deadly hit-and-run. Then Rajasthan police decided to question the widow
Anjali was unhappy with her marriage to Ashish and had returned to her parents’ home days after, police said.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't apply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings
Suniel shetty
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Andre Beteille
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
US Iran
From Cartier Icons to Richard Mille Tourbillons: The most iconic timepieces from the 2026 Grammy Awards
Best watches spotted at the 2026 Grammys
OpenAI, Anthropic trade barbs over ads amid scrutiny of AI business models
OpenAI-Anthropic
Advertisement
Feb 05: Latest News