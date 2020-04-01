‘Utter lies’: Ben Stokes hits out at reports saying England players refuse pay cut

Ben Stokes (File Photo/Reuters) Ben Stokes (File Photo/Reuters)

Ben Stokes has fired back at reports that players from England’s cricket team have refused to take pay cuts as the world reels from the coronavirus pandemic and the possible financial implications of the outbreak.

This is utter lies George https://t.co/9XsdduxEFR — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 1, 2020

An ESPNCricinfo report – with the headline ‘England’s centrally contracted players decide against temporary pay cut’ – said on Wednesday that England’s cricketers had “declined the offer to accept a temporary pay cut as part of the sport’s efforts to combat the challenges set by the COVID-19 pandemic”.

“While the ECB understood they could not compel the players to accept a pay cut, they had hoped they might volunteer one as a gesture in an unprecedented crisis. But, after receiving a less than enthusiastic response to the idea, in a media conference on March 31, ECB is…not seeking pay cuts from England players,” the article elaborated.

(ECB) has announced a 61 million pound package to help the sport “withstand” the financial impact of the outbreak.

Last month, the ECB suspended all professional cricket till May 28, delaying the start of the new season.

England’s tour of Sri Lanka was called off last month as the seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic grew more and more evident.

England’s home Test series against West Indies and Pakistan and limited overs series with Australia from June to August are also at risk of being postponed or cancelled if the situation does not improve, leading to a further loss of revenue.

